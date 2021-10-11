J&K: 5 Army Personnel Injured In Encounter

Five army personnel were injured in an encounter that broke out between security forces and terrorists during an anti-insurgency operation in the Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday.

As per reports, the operation was launched in a village close to DKG in Surankote in the early hours following intelligence inputs about the presence of terrorists there.

The hiding terrorists opened heavy fire on the search parties resulting in critical injuries to a JCO and four other ranks.

They have been sent to a hospital for treatment. Meanwhile, reinforcements have been rushed to the area to plug all escape routes of the terrorists, they said.