NationalTop Stories

J&K: 5 Army Personnel Injured In Encounter

By Pratidin Bureau
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE

Five army personnel were injured in an encounter that broke out between security forces and terrorists during an anti-insurgency operation in the Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday.

As per reports, the operation was launched in a village close to DKG in Surankote in the early hours following intelligence inputs about the presence of terrorists there.

The hiding terrorists opened heavy fire on the search parties resulting in critical injuries to a JCO and four other ranks.

Related News

Uttarakhand: Minister Yashpal Arya, MLA Sanjeev Arya Join…

Areca Nuts Worth Rs. 1.03Cr Seized by Assam Rifles in…

13th Round Of India, China Military Talks Inconclusive

Fuel Prices Continue to Rise Unabated

They have been sent to a hospital for treatment. Meanwhile, reinforcements have been rushed to the area to plug all escape routes of the terrorists, they said.

You might also like
World

Former Cricketer Shahid Afridi Tests Positive for COVID-19

Assam

Assam Higher Secondary Examination starts today

Assam

Witch hunting: Old couple killed, 7 including son detained

Assam

Chaos sparks outside Gauripur’s Police Station

World

Israel claims to develop antibody against Coronavirus

Top Stories

Ind vs SL : Match abandoned due to damp pitch