J&K: Cache Of Arms, Ammunition Recovered In Terror Hideout

Security forces busted a terrorist hideout in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district and recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition on Monday.

According to Senior Superintendent of Police (SP) of Poonch Ramesh Angral, a joint search operation was launched by the special operations group (SoG) of the J-K Police and the 10 Assam Rifles of the Army in the general area of Kirni sector in Poonch early Monday.

He added that a huge bag carrying arms and ammunition and hidden under boulders near the Line of Control was found during the search.

The SP further said four AK-566 rifles, 4 AK magazines, 141 AK rounds, two AGL grenades, two hand-grenades, diaries, one camel bag besides AK accessories and one rucksack.

As per initial investigation, the consignment was to be smuggled into the Kashmir Valley for Lashker-e Taiba terrorists.

The operation was conducted under the supervision of Deputy Superintendent of Police, Poonch, Manish sharma and the 10 Assam Rifles.

An FIR has been registered in Poonch police station and probe is underway.