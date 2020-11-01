Top StoriesNational

J&K: Chief Of Terror Group ‘Hizbul Mujahideen’ Killed

By Pratidin Bureau
Terror group Hizbul Mujahideen’s chief Saifullah Mir was killed during an encounter on Sunday that took place in Jammu & Kashmir’s Srinagar.

Police officials have described the operation as “a major success against militancy”.

Acting on an information about terrorist presence, security forces cordoned the area of Rangreth and begun a search operation when terrorists opened fire at them. The force retaliated and hence an encounter ensued.

Saifullah, who was wanted by security agencies in several terror attacks, was killed in the exchange of fire. An Ak-47 rifle, a pistol and some incriminating materials were recovered from the site.

Saifullah had taken over as chief of the Hizbul Mujahideen after Reyaz Naikoo was killed in May.

