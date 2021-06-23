NationalTop Stories

J&K Cop Gunned Down By Terrorists In Srinagar

By Pratidin Bureau

A police inspector was shot at by unidentified terrorists late Tuesday night in Jammu & Kashmir’s Srinagar.

The inspector, identified as one Parvaiz Ahmed Dar, later succumbed to his injuries at a local hospital.

The incident happened when Parvaiz was offering prayers at a mosque in the Menganwaji Nowgam area around 8 pm.

Local police reached the scene soon after inspected the crime scene. CCTV footage revealed that the terrorists fired multiple shots with pistols and grievously wounded Parvaiz. He later attained martyrdom at a nearby hospital.

A case in this regard has been filed under relevant sections. The area has been cordoned off and investigation on the matter is in progress.

The reason for the attack remains unknown as of yet.

Also Read: 4.6 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Assam, Arunachal
