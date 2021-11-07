NationalTop Stories

J&K Police Officer Shot Dead By Terrorists In Srinagar

By Pratidin Bureau
A police personnel was shot dead by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Srinagar on Sunday.

As per reports, the policeman was targeted by the terrorists in the Batmaloo area of the city.

The deceased policeman was identified as constable Tausif Ahmad. He was fired upon by terrorists near his residence at SD Colony.

Ahmad was critically injured and was taken to a local hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Meanwhile, the area has been cordoned off and manhunt has been launched to nab the terrorists.

