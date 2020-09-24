J&K: CRPF Official Killed in Militant Attack

A CRPF officer was killed in an attack by militants in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, police said.



According to a police official, militants shot at and injured the Assistant Sub Inspector of the CRPF of 117 battalion at Kaisermulla in Budgam district.



He said that the militants also decamped with the service weapon, an AK assault rifle, of ASI N C Badoley.



Badoley succumbed to injuries at the Army’s 92 base hospital at Badami Bagh here, the official said, according to reports of PTI.



He said the area has been cordoned off and a manhunt launched for the militants.