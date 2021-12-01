J&K: Encounter Breaks Out Between Militants And Police
A tussle between police forces and militants broke out on Wednesday at around 4.20 am, early in the morning in Jammu and Kashmir’s (J&K) Pulwama.
The encounter broke out at the Qasbayar area in J&K’s Pulwama. Police reported that they were on the job.
The Jammu and Kashmir police informed about the incident via Twitter. The tweet read, “#Encounter has started at #Qasbayar area of #Pulwama. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice”.
Further details are awaited.
