J&K: Farooq Abdullah Declares Alliance With Mehbooba Mufti

The patriarch of Jammu and Kashmir’s National Conference (JKNC) Farooq Abdullah on Thursday announced an alliance with arch-rival Mehbooba Mufti of People’s Democratic Party.

“We have named this alliance as People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration. Our battle is a constitutional battle, we want the government of India to return to the people of the State the rights they held before 5th August 2019,” Mr Abdullah told ANI.

A meeting was held at the Abdullah’s residence to chalk out the future course of action on “Gupkar Declaration” with regard to the special status of Jammu and Kashmir.

With the introduction of Article 370, the Centre ended the special status of the state granted under the Constitution last year in August and bifurcated into two Union Territories.