J&K: Militant Killed In Encounter

A suspected militant was killed in an encounter with security forces in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, the Indian Army said in an official statement.

An Indian Army official said that the security force had launched a cordon-and-search operation in the Larnoo area of Anantnag district in south Kashmir this morning after receiving information about the presence of militants there.

The search operation led to gunfight after the militants fired at the search team which in turn led to a retaliation and a militant was killed.

Furthermore, an AK rifle was recovered from the site of encounter and the the operation is underway, the official added.