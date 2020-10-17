NationalTop Stories

J&K: Militant Killed In Encounter

By Pratidin Bureau
REPRESENTATIONAL
2

A suspected militant was killed in an encounter with security forces in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, the Indian Army said in an official statement.

An Indian Army official said that the security force had launched a cordon-and-search operation in the Larnoo area of Anantnag district in south Kashmir this morning after receiving information about the presence of militants there.

The search operation led to gunfight after the militants fired at the search team which in turn led to a retaliation and a militant was killed.

Related News

Assam CM Wishes On Kati Bihu

SI Exam Scam: CID Conducts Raid In Devraj Das’s House

Assam Reported 767 New Covid-19 Cases

Assam: Covid-19 Claims 10 More Lives

Furthermore, an AK rifle was recovered from the site of encounter and the the operation is underway, the official added.Militant killed in encounter

You might also like
Top Stories

Fire Breaks Out In Maligaon

Regional

No plans for NRC in Tripura yet: Government

National

Blast in Trinamool Congress office, 1 killed

National

Priyanka Chaturvedi Quits Congress

National

Nathuram Godse was a patriot, will always be a patriot: Sadhvi Pragya

Regional

AASU led 28 orgn. protest today on C’ship Bill

Comments
Loading...