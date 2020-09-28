Top StoriesNational

J&K Official Languages Act 2020 Gets President’s Assent

By Pratidin Bureau
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE
President Ram Nath Kovind has given his assent to the Jammu and Kashmir Official Languages Act, 2020, that lists the languages to be used for official purposes in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and for connected matters.

It was notified in Centre’s official Gazette today.

According to the Act, Kashmiri, Dogri, Urdu, Hindi and English languages shall be used for all or any official purpose in the Union Territory.

“The J&K Official Languages Act, 2020, as per which Kashmiri, Dogri, Urdu, Hindi and English shall be the official languages of the UT, has received Presidential assent and been notified by the Centre,” quoted a government official.

The Act further states that business in the Legislative Assembly of the Union Territory shall be transacted in the official language or languages.

Inclusion of more languages into the list including Punjabi and Gojri has seen a growing demand, but the government however declined he proposal.

