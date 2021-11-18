J&K Orders Probe Into 3 Killed In Hyderpora Encounter

The controversial operation will be probed by an additional district magistrate.

The Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) administration today ordered a probe into the controversial Hyderpora encounter in which two people were killed.

The families of the two men killed have said that they were innocent civilians while security forces claimed that both were “terror associates”. The J&K administration has thus ordered a magisterial probe into the matter.

J&K Director General of Police Dilbagh Singh, while speaking to NDTV said, “We will look into the demands of the families. We are open to correction if anything has gone wrong. A police probe will also find out what went wrong”.

He further said, “We will find out what happened in the Hyderpora encounter. We are for the safety of people and will not shy away from a probe”.

Meanwhile, the J&K Lieutenant Governor’s office tweeted that it will ensure that no injustice is done.

A magisterial inquiry by officer of ADM rank has been ordered in Hyderpora encounter.Govt will take suitable action as soon as report is submitted in a time-bound manner.JK admin reiterates commitment of protecting lives of innocent civilians&it will ensure there is no injustice. — Office of LG J&K (@OfficeOfLGJandK) November 18, 2021

Two men, a businessman Altaf Bhat and a dental surgeon Mudasir Gul were killed in an anti-terrorist operation in Hyderpora on Monday.

Initially, the police maintained that they were shot by terrorists but later said that they might have been killed in the crossfire.

They said that both men were “terror associates”, to which their families took objection. They were furious at the charges leveled by the police and alleged that they were killed in cold blood.

A third person, Amir Magray was also killed, whom the police called a “hybrid terrorist, alleging that he worked as a helper in the doctor’s office.

Magray’s father, Abdul Latief Magrey has alleged that his son was killed in a staged encounter.

Notably, Abdul Latief Magrey is very vocal against terrorists. He had in 2005 killed a terrorist with a stone and had also received an Indian Army citation.

