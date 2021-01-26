J&K: Pilot Killed In Indian Army Helicopter Crash

An Indian Army helicopter HAL Dhruv crashed in Kathua district’s Lakhanpur near Jammu and Kashmir-Punjab border on Monday evening.

Two pilots onboard were rushed to a hospital where one of the pilots lost his life while the other has sustained major injuries.

“The chopper, which was coming from Pathankot, was forced to make a crash-landing in an Army area in the Lakhanpur belt of the district”, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Kathua Shailendra Mishra told news agency PTI.

The reason behind the crash is reportedly a technical snag.

An investigation is underway.

