J&K: Terrorists Killed in Encounter

A terrorist was killed in a gunfight with security forces in Saloosa area of Kreeri in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Saturday.

The 52 Rashtriya Rifles, Kashmir zone police and the CRPF launched a joint operation on receiving inputs about the presence of terrorists in the village, officials said.

The encounter is underway and at least three terrorists are believed to be trapped.

The location of the gunbattle is close to Watergam Kreeri where five security personnel and three terrorists were killed on Monday when a group of terrorists had targeted the security forces’ joint patrol party. Top Lashkar commander Sajjad Haider was among the terrorists killed in the encounter.