J&K: Three Terrorists Killed in Encounter, 1 Surrendered

Three terrorists were killed in an encounter in the Kanigam area of the Shopian district of South Kashmir. One newly recruited terrorist namely Tausif Ahmad surrendered.

“Four newly recruited local terrorists of the Al-Badr terror outfit were trapped in the Kanigam area of Shopian. Exercising maximum restraint, Police and security forces are trying their best to persuade them to surrender,” Kashmir Zone Police said as quoted by news agency ANI.

“Turning down the surrender offer, trapped terrorists fired and lobbed a grenade on the joint search party,” the police had earlier said.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, a Pakistani intruder was killed by the Border Security Force (BSF) in the Samba sector. The incident happened in the wee hours of Thursday morning.

The development comes two days after the ceasefire violation by Pakistan. The individual was reportedly 100 meters inside the Indian Territory. The BSF warned the intruder and opened fire after he refused to stop, reported Times Now.