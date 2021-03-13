Top StoriesNational

J&K: Two Policemen Injured In Grenade Attack

By Pratidin Bureau
REPRESENTATIONAL
18

Two policemen were injured in a grenade attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Saturday.

According to Jammu and Kashmir Police, the terrorists had hurled a grenade at a police post at the Sopore bus stand in the district. The two policemen who sustained injuries in the blast were taken to an Army medical facility for treatment.

The injured policemen have been identified as Mohammad Afzal and Azad Ahmad.

Related News

Assam: 14 New COVID Cases, 1 Death

Farmers Build Permanent Shelters At Protest Site

Former BJP Leader Yashwant Sinha Joins TMC Ahead Of WB Polls

Assam Election: BJP To Announce Final List Of 19 Candidates…

The police have registered a case in this regard under relevant sections of law.

Investigation is in progress and officers continue to work to establish the full circumstances of this terror crime. The area has been cordoned and searches in the area are going on,” said police in a statement. (ANI)

You might also like
Top Stories

Delhi: CRPF officer kills senior, self

National

COVID-19: India reaches Stage-2 now

Regional

Accident leaves 3 dead on the spot in Raha

Regional

Tripura: 2-Day-Old Dies of COVID-19

National

Unnao rape survivor injured in car-truck collision

Top Stories

Assam Reports COVID Death After Gap Of 5 Days

Comments
Loading...