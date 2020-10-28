J&K: Two terrorists Gunned Down in Encounter

Two terrorists were killed in an encounter that broke out between terrorists and security forces at Budgam district in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday night.

According to police, a joint team of security forces launched a cordon and search operation (CASO) in Aribagh following intelligence inputs about the presence of terrorists in the village.



As the joint team approached towards the suspected spot, the terrorists fired upon them and security forces retaliated, killing two terrorists. The identity of the slain terrorists is being ascertained. Further details are awaited.