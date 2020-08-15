J&K Will Soon Have CM And Ministers – PM

The Union government is committed to Jammu and Kashmir having its own Chief Minister.

This was suggested by PM Narendra Modi himself today during his address on the occasion of India’s 74th Independence Day. He informed that elections would soon be held in the valley once the delimitation process was over.

Speaking from the ramparts of the iconic Red Fort, Modi further added that J&K’s journey has been one of development in the last one year, and that the refugees there were living a life of dignity.

A NDTV reported quoted the PM speaking about the impending elections of J&K as, “Delimitation process is underway in Jammu and Kashmir. Once it is completed, an election will be held. Jammu and Kashmir will have its own chief minister and ministers. We are committed to this.”

“This is a year of a new journey of development for J&K. This is the year of the rights received by women and the Dalits in J&K. This year is also the year of a life of dignity for refugees in J&K,” Modi reportedly added.