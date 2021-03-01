JMCH Doctor Succumbs To COVID

Regional
By Pratidin Bureau
A Jorhat Medical College and Hospital doctor passed away on Monday due to detection of coronavirus.

The deceased Dr. Ashwini Dutta hailed from Teok and was 57 years old.

Dr. Dutta had previously survived cancer .

