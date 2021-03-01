JMCH Doctor Succumbs To COVID Regional By Pratidin Bureau Last updated Mar 1, 2021 REPRESENTATIONAL 70 Share A Jorhat Medical College and Hospital doctor passed away on Monday due to detection of coronavirus. The deceased Dr. Ashwini Dutta hailed from Teok and was 57 years old. Dr. Dutta had previously survived cancer . Related News AJYCP Prez Palash Changmai To Contest Polls On AJP Ticket Mar 1, 2021 Sonapur Police Nabs Youth Carrying Weapons Mar 1, 2021 Bhattadev University Launches Six Ph.D Programmes Mar 1, 2021 Priyanka Gandhi Arrives In Guwahati, Visits Kamakhya | In… Mar 1, 2021 COVID-19Jorhat Medical College Hospital (JMCH) 70 Share