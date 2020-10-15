NationalTop Stories

Jnanpith Awardee Akkitham Achuthan Dies at 94

By Pratidin Bureau
1

Renowned Malayalam poet and Jnanpith laureate Mahakavi Akkitham Achuthan Namboothiri died at a private hospital on Thursday, family sources said. He was 94.

Akkitham, who was admitted to the hospital due to age-related ailments, died at 8.10 am, hospital sources said.

Recently, he was conferred with the Jnanpith Award, the highest literary award in the country, at a special function held at his house at Kumaranallur in Palakkad district.

The poet, who was instrumental in heralding modernism in Malayalam poetry, was also a true Gandhian, social reformer, journalist, and an example of simplicity.

You might also like
Top Stories

Samujjal demands release of Akhil, Jiten & others

National

Mukesh Ambani is now Asia’s richest man

Top Stories

Tiger attack bikers, chilling video

Top Stories

Debabrata Saikia Files Police Complaint against Arnab Goswami

Regional

Heavy rainfall expected across NE

Top Stories

2534 New COVID-19 Cases Registered In Assam

Comments
Loading...