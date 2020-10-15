Jnanpith Awardee Akkitham Achuthan Dies at 94

Renowned Malayalam poet and Jnanpith laureate Mahakavi Akkitham Achuthan Namboothiri died at a private hospital on Thursday, family sources said. He was 94.



Akkitham, who was admitted to the hospital due to age-related ailments, died at 8.10 am, hospital sources said.



Recently, he was conferred with the Jnanpith Award, the highest literary award in the country, at a special function held at his house at Kumaranallur in Palakkad district.



The poet, who was instrumental in heralding modernism in Malayalam poetry, was also a true Gandhian, social reformer, journalist, and an example of simplicity.