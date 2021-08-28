JNU Entrance Exam Application Deadline Extended To August 31

In a latest development, the National Testing Agency extended the last date of application to Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Examination this year.

The application procedure has been extended up to 5 pm on August 31 for the national level entrance examination. The application fee can be paid up to 11:50 pm. The application form correction window will be available from September 1 to 3, 2021

Previously, the last date of application was August 27. Registration for JNUEE 2021 had commenced on July 27.

“Pursuant to representations from candidates to extend the last date for submission of online forms and to ensure larger participation of candidates in the exams, it has been decided to extend the last date for submission of online application for JNUEE-2021 up to 31.08.2021,” the NTA notification says.

“Candidates are advised to be in touch with the NTA website(s) www.nta.ac.in, https://jnuexams.nta.ac.in for any update in this regard. For any clarification, candidates can get in touch with the NTA Help Desk at 011-40759000 or write to NTA at [email protected],” the NTA said.

The final selection is based upon the performance of candidates in the computer-based test (CBT) for all programmes, except for PhD.

For PhD admission, after the entrance exam, candidates are called for viva-voce and the final merit list is prepared with 70 per cent weightage to the CBT score and 30 per cent weightage to the viva round.