JNU Row: Masked Mob Attacks Students, Teachers

The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU) has claimed that some ‘masked’ persons entered the JNU’s Sabarmati and other hostels and thrashed the students with sticks and rods on Sunday.

The students’ union has alleged that the attack was orchestrated by the RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP).

The JNUSU has alleged that ABVP ‘goons’ pelted stones and also vandalised the property at the Sabarmati hostel.

As reports of violence have emerged from the JNU hostel, images of JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh being brutally beaten up during the attack have surfaced.

“I have been brutally attacked by goons wearing masks. I have been bleeding. I was brutally beaten up,” Aishe Ghosh was quoted as saying.

Some on social media have claimed that the attack was over the hostel fee hike and the boycott of the registration ahead of the semester exams.