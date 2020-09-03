JNU Student Attacked, Blames ABVP

In yet another incident of violence inside the campus of educational institutions, a postgraduate student of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) was allegedly attacked by a group of students in his hostel room.

Vikas Pandey, an activist of All India Students’ Association (AISA), has accused members of ABVP of assaulting him under the pretext of an alleged complaint filed by the former against the latter at the hostel warden’s office.

A Hindustan Times report quoted Pandey as saying, “One person said I had filed a complaint against him for returning from home. I told him that I had not filed any such complaint and didn’t know anything about it. He then abused and punched me and repeatedly hit me on my head. They threatened me. My friend, who tried to rescue me, was also assaulted.”

However, ABVP has denied such allegations. The report quoted Sujeet Sharma, a NU student and ABVP Delhi executive member, as saying, “We got to know about the incident through social media. AISA and SFI activists engage in regular scuffles and this could be a political stunt before reopening of the campus. These are baseless allegations and ABVP has nothing to do with the incident.”