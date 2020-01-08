JNU violence: Cotton University Students Hoist Black Flags

By Pratidin Bureau
The students of Cotton University on Wednesday stood in solidarity with the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU).

The students of Cotton University hoisted black flags in front of their university gate. The move was against the violence at the JNU campus on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the AASU and NESO said that they would hoist black flags at public places and educational institutions in Northeast in protest against the attack on JNU students and faculty members.

It may be mentioned here that a mob wearing mask attacked the students and faculty members with iron rods, sledgehammers, and glass bottles. Several students including JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh sustained serious injuries during the incident.

