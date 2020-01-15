JNU Violence: Delhi Police Identifies Masked Woman

Delhi police have identified the masked woman seen in videos of the January 5 attack on JNU students and faculty members as Komal Sharma, a Delhi University student affiliated to the ABVP.

Delhi Police said Sharma is a student of Daulat Ram College and is a member of the RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP). Many students and faculty members who were attacked on January 5 alleged that the â€˜masked goonsâ€™ were ABVP members.

In videos that went viral, Sharma is seen wearing a checked shirt, covering her face with a light blue scarf. She was carrying a stick and can be heard threatening students along with two other men – who are also masked and armed – inside the Sabarmati hostel, where many students were beaten up and rooms were vandalised.

The police have served a notice to Sharma and two others, Akshat Awasthi and Rohit Shah, under IPC Section 160, punishment for committing affray [an instance of group fighting in a public place that disturbs the peace]. Police claimed they are yet to be traced and that their phones have been switched off.