JNUSU President Aishe Ghosh Booked for Vandalism

The Delhi Police has filed a First Information Report (FIR) against Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU) leader Aishe Ghosh and 19 others for allegedly destroying the varsity’s property.

Ghosh and others have been accused of destroying the server room on Saturday, a day before masked men and women armed with rods and hammers went about beating students and teachers on campus.

The complaint against Ghosh was filed by the JNU administration.

Ghosh was badly injured in the mob attack that took place on Sunday evening and was hit n her head. Her face, with blood streaming down it, was all over the internet. Several students and faculty members were also hurt in the incident.

The JNUSU President alleged that the administration colluded with the mob to disrupt the students’ movement against the hostel fee hike.

She also alleged that she had contacted the SHO of the nearest police station, other senior officers and the JNU security staff when she got to know about the mob entering the campus but she got no response. She further alleged that while some of the ABVP men were from JNU itself, the others had been called in.

She said that they a car parked nearby before besieging them. “My sister managed to escape but my friend and I were caught by the mob. They first struck me on my head with a rod before kicking and thrashing me. I screamed at them that they couldn’t do that but they didn’t stop,” said Ghosh.

She also named Ashwini Mohapatra, chairperson of Centre for West Asian Studies (CWAS), and accused him of assaulting students during a protest last week, which was denied by Mohapatra.