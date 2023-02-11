Assam Career 2023 - Apply For Latest Government Jobs in Assam

Good news for job seekers in Assam! Are you searching for ways to launch your career in the government sector? PratidinTime is here to assist you in finding the best government jobs in Assam that match your education and abilities.
The State Government of Assam has issued a comprehensive list of job vacancies in both government and private sectors. We have gathered all the available job opportunities in Assam and included the latest recruitment notifications from the government and other organisations.
To apply, simply review the details of the recruitment that interests you and submit your application.
Every year, the state of Assam recruits thousands of candidates for various government departments. These departments include Social Welfare, Industries, Human Resources Development, Banking, Railway, Police, Agriculture, Defence, Teaching, Tourism, Transport, Urban Development, Rural Development, and the Finance sector.
This page is a great resource for both freshers and experienced candidates looking for government jobs in Assam. It features the latest government job opportunities under various sectors and is constantly updated with the latest recruitment notifications.
Candidates can explore all the department-wise, location-wise, and education-wise government jobs in Assam 2023.
There are opportunities for candidates who have pursued various levels of education, including Secondary School Certificate (SSC) or 10th pass, Pre-University Course (PUC) or Intermediate/12th pass, Graduation/Degree, Engineering, MBBS, and Post Graduation.
Check this page frequently to stay updated on the latest government jobs in Assam 2023 and Assam Career notifications.
PratidinTime provides you with important information about government jobs in Assam 2023, such as the job description, number of vacancies, eligibility requirements, salary, education requirements, job locations, application process, application fees, selection process, last date to apply, and interview dates. You can easily apply for the latest government jobs in Assam by using the links to the official notification and online application form provided on this page. You can also find similar jobs in various government sectors on this page.
The state government of Assam, like other states in India, has its own recruitment agencies to issue job notifications. The main agency in Assam is the Assam Public Service Commission. They also have a similar structure of Subordinate Service Commissions and State's Staff Selection Board. In addition, there are also independent department jobs which are published by the state government departments, colleges, and other independent organizations. These jobs offer opportunities for individuals to start their careers in the government sector.
At PratidinTime, we provide the latest updates on Assam government job opportunities. To stay informed and apply for a job, follow these steps:
Go to the "Assam Career" page on the PratidinTime website.
Look for the "Latest Recruitment Details" list.
Find the job you're interested in and click on the notification link.
Read all the important information, such as qualifications, salary, age limit, application fees, selection process, and how to apply.
If you meet the qualifications, follow the instructions on how to apply.
If the application process is offline, send your application as directed.
If the application process is online, fill out the form with accurate information and submit it.
Print out a copy for your records.
Remember to check the deadline for applying and check PratidinTime regularly for updates on Assam government jobs.
Is the Assam Career page in Pratidintime daily updated?
Yes, the Assam Career page on Pratidintime is updated daily with the latest job notifications from the government of Assam across various sectors.
How many job vacancies are there in Assam?
It is not possible to provide an exact number of job vacancies in Assam at any given time as it is constantly changing. It is recommended to regularly check the Assam career page on Pratidintime for updated information on the latest job vacancies in Assam.
When do we publish the notifications on Pratidintime?
On Pratidintime, job notifications are published promptly after the announcement of a recruitment notice by the government organization.
How can I apply online for Assam govt jobs?
To apply online for Assam Career Jobs, simply follow these steps:
Browse the list of available job openings on the this page
Choose the recruitment notice you wish to apply for.
Click on the corresponding link to view the complete notification.
On the notification page, locate the "Apply Online" link.
Click on the link to initiate the online application process for the desired job.