Jodhpur Court Summons Salman Khan In Black Buck Case

The district and sessions court of Rajasthan’s Jodhpur has summoned actor Salman Khan on February 6 in connection with the hearing of a petition challenging a trial court order sentencing him to five years of imprisonment.

The actor’s counsel Nishant Bora has sought exemption from appearance due the pandemic situation, which was granted by Sessions Judge Devendra Kachhawaha and directed him to appear in the court on the next date of hearing on February 6.

In March 2018, Salman Khan was sentenced to five years of imprisonment by a trial court for poaching two black bucks in Jodhpur in 1998, while co-accused Saif Ali Khan, Sonali Bendre, Neelam and Tabu and a local, Dushyant Singh, were acquitted in the case.

Salman Khan has challenged his sentence, while the Rajasthan government has contested the acquittal of the other accused in the case in the sessions court.