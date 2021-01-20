Joe Biden Takes Oath As 46th US President

Joe Biden took oath as the 46th president of the United States at the Capitol on Wednesday.

Biden sworn in as the new US President in front of US Supreme Court chief justice John Roberts. He is also the oldest president to be serving America as the president at the age of 78.

Ahead of his swearing-in ceremony, Democrat Joe Biden attended a service at Washingtons’ Cathedral of St Matthew the Apostle with incoming first lady Jill Biden on Wednesday. “It’s a new day in America,” he tweeted.

President Joe Biden thanked his predecessors from “both parties” in his inauguration remarks to the nation, including those who couldn’t be present.

“I thank my predecessors of both parties for their presence here today. I thank them from the bottom of my heart… And I know the resilience of our Constitution and the strength, the strength of our nation, as does President Carter, who I spoke with last night, who cannot be with us today, but whom we salute for his lifetime in service,” Biden said.

“I have just taken a sacred oath each of those patriots taken. The oath first sworn by Washington. But the American story depends not on any one of us, not on some of us, but on all of us. On we, the people, who seek a more perfect union. This is a great nation. We are good people,” Biden said.

After taking the oath of office, Joe Biden said that the Inauguration Day was a celebration of democracy and that the “the will of the people has been heard.”