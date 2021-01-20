Joe Biden To Be Sworn-in As 46th US Prez Today

Amid threaten of former US president Donald Trump supporters, US President-elect Joe Biden and his deputy Kamala Harris will be sworn in as the 46th President and 49th Vice-President of the United States on Wednesday. Ms Harris will make history as America’s first woman, first Black and first person with south Asian roots to take the office of the Vice President.

The inauguration will take place on the West Front of the US Capitol amid heightened security concerns following supporters of President Donald Trump attacking the building on 6 January.

Joe Biden, 78, will take the oath on his 127-year-old family Bible, which will be held by his wife, Dr Jill Biden, PTI reported.

The Inauguration will take place amid a deadly coronavirus pandemic that has infected over 2.4 crores Americans and killed 3.9 lakh patients so far. The ceremony comes days after an unprecedented storming of the US Capitol building, which is the seat of the US Congress, by pro-Trump supporters who took over the building, leading to the evacuation and lockdown of the Capitol and five deaths.

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris will be sworn in on the West front of the US Capitol building, the official Inauguration website has announced. “After they take their oaths of office, President-elect Biden will deliver an inaugural address laying out his vision to defeat the pandemic, build back better, and unify and heal the nation,” it said.

Joe Biden has also invited top Republican and Democratic congressional leaders to a bipartisan prayer session at church before his inauguration, people familiar with the plans said, reported news agency AFP.