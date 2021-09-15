Joe Biden’s Approval Rating Drastically Drops After US Pullout From Afghanistan

A new poll has revealed that US President Joe Biden’s approval rating has dropped drastically after the US pullout from Afghanistan and his handling as president.

“Americans’ views have dimmed on the way President Joe Biden is handling his job as president, with 42 per cent approving and 50 per cent disapproving, according to a Quinnipiac University national poll of adults,” a news release explaining the poll said.

This is the first time Biden’s job approval has dropped into negative territory since he assumed office in January. In early August, 46 per cent of Americans approved and 43 per cent disapproved of the way the president was handling his job.

“In today’s poll, Democrats approve 88-7 per cent, while Republicans disapprove 91-7 per cent and independents disapprove 52-34 per cent,” Quinnipaic University said.

As per the poll, more than half of Americans, 54-41 percent, said they supported Biden’s decision to withdraw all US troops from Afghanistan and nearly seven in ten, 69 to 24 percent, agreed with ending the war there.

They however, gave the president a negative 31 to 65 per cent for his handling in the US withdrawal from Afghanistan.