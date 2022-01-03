John Abraham & Wife Priya Runchal Test Covid-19 +VE

Actor-producer John Abraham and his wife Priya Runchal have tested positive for Covid-19 and are currently home quarantined.

Announcing the news on his Instagram story in the wee hours of Monday, Abraham shared that he came in contact with a COVID-positive person three days earlier.

“I came in contact 3 days ago with someone who I later learned had COVID. Priya and I have tested positive for COVID. We have been quarantined at home so haven’t been in contact with anyone else,” wrote John Abraham.

Source: Instagram/JohnAbraham

In an interview with ANI, the actor shared that they are experiencing mild symptoms. “We are both vaccinated and experienced mild symptoms. Please stay well and healthy. Masks up.”

Last week, actor Arjun Kapoor, his cousin, and producer Rhea Kapoor, and her husband Karan Boolani tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Arjun’s sister Anshula Kapoor was also diagnosed with Covid-19.