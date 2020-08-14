Top StoriesHealthNational

Joint Secretary of Union Health Ministry Tests COVID+

By Pratidin Bureau
62

Joint Secretary of the Union Health Mininstry, Lav Agarwal, has tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday. He has opted for home isolation

This was announced by the senior bureaucrat himself on Twitter.

Agarwal twitted, “Dear All,Just to inform that I have tested positive for Covid 19 and initiating home isolation as per guidelines. Requesting all my friends, colleagues for self monitoring. Contact tracing will be done by Health Team. Hoping to see everyone soon.”

Related News

COVID-19 Assam: 2706 New Cases in 24 Hours

COVID-19 Assam: Six More Die Today

Bokakhat Police Cracks Down On Illegal Liquor

Numaligarh: Cyclist Dies After Being Rammed By Truck

Agarwal has been at the vanguard of the Central Ministry’s battle against the pandemic from the very outset.

Leading from the front, he was the face of the Central Ministry’s briefings and news conferences regarding the COVID-19 pandemic for the last six months.

You might also like
World

Arif Alvi sworn in as 13th President of Pakistan

Regional

Anti-C(A)A Row: Airlines cancel flights in Assam

Uncategorized

Guwahati: Maligaon woman falls into well

Regional

Huge cache of arms & ammunition and cash recovered in Kohima

National

COVID-19 : Rajasthan Groom’s Family to pay for infected people’s…

Regional

Fish species discovered in Arunachal Pradesh

Comments
Loading...