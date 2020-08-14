Joint Secretary of Union Health Ministry Tests COVID+

Joint Secretary of the Union Health Mininstry, Lav Agarwal, has tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday. He has opted for home isolation

This was announced by the senior bureaucrat himself on Twitter.

Agarwal twitted, “Dear All,Just to inform that I have tested positive for Covid 19 and initiating home isolation as per guidelines. Requesting all my friends, colleagues for self monitoring. Contact tracing will be done by Health Team. Hoping to see everyone soon.”

Agarwal has been at the vanguard of the Central Ministry’s battle against the pandemic from the very outset.

Leading from the front, he was the face of the Central Ministry’s briefings and news conferences regarding the COVID-19 pandemic for the last six months.