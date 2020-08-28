Jonai MLA Bhuban Pegu Admitted to AMCH

Jonai MLA Bhuban Pegu has been admitted to Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH), Dibrugarh after his health deteriorated. He was tested positive for COVID-19 on August 25 and was in home isolation as per the instruction of the doctor.

Pegu’s health deteriorated on Thursday night and was shifted to AMCH for advanced treatment. He suffered from high fever, cold, and cough for which the health department asked him to get admitted to the hospital. He was taken to AMCH by 108 ambulance at around 10 pm on Thursday night.

He was now under treatment at COVID-19 ward at AMCH.