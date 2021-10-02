Jorhat: 27 Test COVID-19 Positive at JMCH

Jorhat Medical College and Hospital (JMCH) has turned into a COVID hotspot as 27 including doctors and students tested positive for the virus.

Among the infected persons are 23 students, 2 Interns and 2 senior doctors.

All the infected doctors are under treatment at the hospital.

Meanwhile, Assam on Friday reported 303 fresh cases of coronavirus, taking the active caseload to 3,001. The positivity rate of the state is 0.64 per cent. The overall case tally of the state is at 6,02,466.

According to the data of the National Health Mission of the state, new cases have been detected out of 47,515, of which the districts with the highest cases are Kamrup (70), Kamrup Rural (25), Jorhat (27), and Sonitpur (26).

