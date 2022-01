Amid fears of a third wave of Covid-19 with the recent surge in cases nationwide, Assam Agricultural University (AAU) in Jorhat on Monday reported 44 new cases of the virus.

Notably, 44 students from the university have tested positive for the Covid-19 virus.

The sudden development has forced authorities to declare the 11 and 12 numbered student hostels as containment zones.

