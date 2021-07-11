Jorhat: All Grocery Shops To Remain Close On 12, 13 July

By Pratidin Bureau on July 11, 2021

The district administration of Jorhat, Assam has issued a new direction for the grocery shops and street vendors on Sunday.

The administration has ordered that all the grocery shops shall remain closed on 12 and 13 July respectively.

Vegetables and Fruit Vendors are also not allowed to sell vegetables for the mentioned two days as ordered by the district administration of Jorhat.

This order from the dictrict administration of Jorhat came on Sunday as an effort to control the spread of Covid-19 in the place.

Meanwhile, the district of Jorhat is under complete lockdown with only emergency service on effect.

Also Read: “Jayanta Malla Baruah Should Come And Study In Akhil’s Library”: Raijor Dal
groceryJorhatLockdown
Related Posts

Sara Ali Khan Shoots For ‘Veerangana’ In Guwahati

Lionel Messi And His Journey Towards The Massive Copa America Win

“Jayanta Malla Baruah Should Come And Study In Akhil’s Library”: Raijor Dal

Assam Doctor Talks On Robotic Surgery At International Webinar

Assam’s ‘Kazi Nemu’ Finds Its Way To London Markets

Assamese Born American Scientist Dr. Kripanath Borah Dies

No Possibility Of Opening Inter-District Travel In Assam: CM Sarma