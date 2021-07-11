Jorhat: All Grocery Shops To Remain Close On 12, 13 July

The district administration of Jorhat, Assam has issued a new direction for the grocery shops and street vendors on Sunday.

The administration has ordered that all the grocery shops shall remain closed on 12 and 13 July respectively.

Vegetables and Fruit Vendors are also not allowed to sell vegetables for the mentioned two days as ordered by the district administration of Jorhat.

This order from the dictrict administration of Jorhat came on Sunday as an effort to control the spread of Covid-19 in the place.

Meanwhile, the district of Jorhat is under complete lockdown with only emergency service on effect.