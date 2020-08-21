Top StoriesRegional

Jorhat Becomes The Cleanest City in Northeast – Survey

Jorhat has won the Swachh Survekshan 2020 award for the cleanest city in the NE region in the 50,000-1 lakh population category.

As per reports, a district administration official confirmed this and said that the award was conferred to DC Roshni A Korati virtually.

The award was reportedly presented by Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs (Independent) Hardeep Singh Puri.

It was also adjudged the cleanest city in the state in the said category.

Mokukchung in Nagaland won cleanest city in the Northeast Zone award in the 25, 000 to 50,000 population category.

Moreover, Jiribam in Manipur bagged cleanest city in the northeast zone in below 25,000 population category.

