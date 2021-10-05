Jorhat: Covid-19 Guidelines For Mahalaya

Ahead of the festivities amid the prevailing Covid-19 situation, the Jorhat district magistrate has issued a set of directives for the district to follow on Mahalaya which is scheduled to be celebrated on October 6.

The guidelines according to the official notification include:

Procession is not allowed

There will be no mela

No temporary shops shall be allowed to be erected on and by the side of any street

The Night curfew time as enforced by the government from 10 pm to 5 am will be strictly followed. Any violation will attract penal actions as per provisions of law.

All the Covid-19 protocols/ appropriate behaviour as prescribed by the Govt. From time to time will have to be strictly maintained.

The notification also added that all circle officers and circle officers (A) of the district will monitor law and order situations in their areas of jurisdiction.

On September 15, Assam government had issued a fresh set of Standard Operating Procedures for the festival season across the state amid the second wave of Covid-19.