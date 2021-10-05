Jorhat Engineering College Diamond Jubilee Program Postponed Due To COVID-19

By Pratidin Bureau on October 5, 2021

The Diamond Jubilee program to be held at Jorhat Engineering College from October 8 to October 10 has been postponed due to the COVID-19 situation.

The decision to postpone was taken by Alumni Association and Diamond Jubilee Celebration Committee jointly on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Dr. Rita Sharma, Principal of the College and former President of Alumni Association, Arindam Chowdhury, expressed their displeasure over the postponement Diamond Jubilee program.

It was decided that the program will now be held in December.

Further, it was also informed that the Jorhat Engineering College Foundation Day will be celebrated on October 10 with 60 % attendance.

diamond jubilee programJorhat Engineering College
Related Posts

Jorhat: Covid-19 Guidelines For Mahalaya

Researchers seek ‘Ramsar Site’ tag for Chandubi Lake

Mizoram: Woman Killed By Ex-Husband With Suicide Bomb

Assam, Meghalaya Officials Visit Border Dispute Areas

Delhi-Chandigarh Highway Blocked by Farmers over Delay in Paddy Procurement

Additional Special Vistadome trains to be run by NF Railway

Guwahati: One Injured In Firing Incident