Jorhat Engineering College Diamond Jubilee Program Postponed Due To COVID-19

The Diamond Jubilee program to be held at Jorhat Engineering College from October 8 to October 10 has been postponed due to the COVID-19 situation.

The decision to postpone was taken by Alumni Association and Diamond Jubilee Celebration Committee jointly on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Dr. Rita Sharma, Principal of the College and former President of Alumni Association, Arindam Chowdhury, expressed their displeasure over the postponement Diamond Jubilee program.

It was decided that the program will now be held in December.

Further, it was also informed that the Jorhat Engineering College Foundation Day will be celebrated on October 10 with 60 % attendance.