Jorhat gets COVID-19 testing laboratory

By Pratidin Bureau
117

A CSIR-NEIST COVID-19 testing laboratory will be functional from now in Jorhat district of Upper Assam. This was informed by Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday.

Assam’s COVID-19 tally touched the 1,100-mark with 43 more people testing positive on Saturday. The state at present has 968 active cases, he said.

Four patients have so far died due to the contagion in the state, while 125 have been cured and discharged from hospitals, the minister said.

Three patients have migrated to other states.

On Friday, Assam had crossed the 1,000-mark with a single-day highest tally of 177 new infections, including six air travellers.

To screen all the returnees, the state government has imposed a mandatory institutional quarantine policy for everyone, barring some exceptions.

