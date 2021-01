Assam cabinet minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took part in a bike rally in Jorhat on Sunday which saw BJP workers and supporters riding alongside him.

He later addressed a public gathering near Jorhat Medical College and Hospital (JMCH) before laying foundation stone of a railway over bridge.

On Saturday, Sarma took part in a bike rally in Golaghat and later attended a joining ceremony at Usha Garanga field in the district.