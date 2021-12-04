Jorhat mob lynching case: Another Accused Arrested

Another person has been arrested by Jorhat police in connection to the mob lynching case. The arrested has been identified as Priyangshu Das alias Tilouk.

Police so far arrested 14 accused in relation to the Animesh Bhuyan murder case.

A mob of 50 people attacked AASU leader Animesh Bhuyan on November 30.

The incident took place on November 30 at the truck stand near the Nirmal Chariali area.

Animesh Bhuyan, the Education secretary of AASU Brahmaputra Anchal (Golaghat Unit) along with two others had visited Jorhat for some official work on Monday. In the afternoon, they were brutally attacked by a large mob suspecting them to be involved in an accident case, whereas apparently, they were not.

The trio was grievously injured after which police rushed them to Jorhat Medical College Hospital (JMCH). Doctors however declared Animesh Bhuyan dead on arrival.

ALSO READ: Omicron Detected in 38 Countries, No Deaths Reported: WHO