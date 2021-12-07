Jorhat Mob Lynching Case: Police Arrest 15 Accused So Far

The Jorhat police have arrested another accused of the mob lynching case in which the AASU leader Animesh Bhuyan was brutally killed.

The accused has been identified as Sushanta Sarma of Baligaon.

Police arrested 15 accused so far involved in the mob lynching case.

A mob of 50 people attacked the AASU leader Animesh Bhuyan on November 30.

Meanwhile, the prime accused in the lynching of Animesh Bhuyan died in the wee hours on December 1, allegedly in a road accident while trying to flee police custody.

