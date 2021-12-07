Jorhat Mob Lynching Case: Police Arrest 15 Accused So Far

AssamTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
Jorhat arrest
Representative Image
The Jorhat police have arrested another accused of the mob lynching case in which the AASU leader Animesh Bhuyan was brutally killed.

The accused has been identified as Sushanta Sarma of Baligaon.

Police arrested 15 accused so far involved in the mob lynching case.

Related News

Silchar: 2 Held for Making Fake Pan Card, Aadhar Card

India Likely to Witness 3rd Wave of COVID-19 by February:…

Nagaland: KSU Calls for 11-Hours Bandh in Mon District

Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi Sentenced to 4 Years in…

A mob of 50 people attacked the AASU leader Animesh Bhuyan on November 30.

Meanwhile, the prime accused in the lynching of Animesh Bhuyan died in the wee hours on December 1, allegedly in a road accident while trying to flee police custody.

ALSO READ: Silchar: 2 Held for Making Fake Pan Card, Aadhar Card

You might also like
Assam

Kaziranga: Vehicles Travelling towards Lower Assam Asked to use North Bank

Top Stories

UP: Right-Wing Activists Demolish Toilet Complex Amid “Jai Shree Ram” Chants

Assam

Guwahati Blast: Police recovers guns & ammunition from Panjabari

National

PM Modi, Amit Shah greets BSF on its raising day

Entertainment

Covid-19 Outbreak: Cannes Film Festival Postponed

Assam

2 UPRF Militants Killed In Police Encounter In Karbi Anglong