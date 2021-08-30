Jorhat Police Arrests Fake Assam Rifles Gang Member from Nagaon

The Jorhat police have busted fake Assam Rifles gang member from different places in Assam. In a recent incident, the Jorhat Police arrested another fake gang member of Assam Rifles from Itachali in Nagaon.

The arrested has been identified as Dhrubajyoti Sarma. Police also seized one Hector vehicle with the name plate of Assam Rifles from his possession.

Notably, the Jorhat Police on August 27 arrested four persons from Teliapatti of Jorhat and seized one truck similar to Assam Rifles vehicle.

Two of the arrested persons on August 27 were in Assam Rifles uniform and later it has been proved that they were fake members of Assam Rifles.

Based on the information received while interrogating these four fake members, the police arrested Rupam Mazumder from Lumding on Sunday.

Meanwhile, police are investigating into the incident.

