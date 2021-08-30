Jorhat Police Arrests Fake Assam Rifles Gang Member from Nagaon

AssamTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
Jorhat Police arrested
Representative Image

The Jorhat police have busted fake Assam Rifles gang member from different places in Assam. In a recent incident, the Jorhat Police arrested another fake gang member of Assam Rifles from Itachali in Nagaon.

The arrested has been identified as Dhrubajyoti Sarma. Police also seized one Hector vehicle with the name plate of Assam Rifles from his possession.

Notably, the Jorhat Police on August 27 arrested four persons from Teliapatti of Jorhat and seized one truck similar to Assam Rifles vehicle.

Related News

BTC To Rehabilitate Displaced Santhals, Bodos & Muslims

UAE To Resume Issuing Visas for Fully Vaccinated Tourists

PM Modi, Prez Kovind Extend Greetings on Janmashtami

Mobile Covid-19 Vaccination Drive Introduced In Guwahati

Two of the arrested persons on August 27 were in Assam Rifles uniform and later it has been proved that they were fake members of Assam Rifles.

Based on the information received while interrogating these four fake members, the police arrested Rupam Mazumder from Lumding on Sunday.

Meanwhile, police are investigating into the incident.

ALSO READ: BTC To Rehabilitate Displaced Santhals, Bodos & Muslims

You might also like
Top Stories

Assam: PM Modi To Give 1.06 Lakh Land Pattas

Top Stories

Hima’s main rival from Bahrain

Top Stories

Assam Reports 17 More COVID-19 Deaths

Assam

644 Surrendered Extremists Will be reinstated: Sonowal

Top Stories

Abhi-Neel case | Accused ‘threatened to kill’ witness

Assam

Armed Forces get special powers for weapons purchase