Jorhat Police Seize Fake Assam Rifles Loaded Truck, 2 Arrested

Fake Assam Rifles loaded truck has been seized by Jorhat Police on Sunday.

As per sources, the Jorhat Police have arrested two fake Assam Rifles cadres involved in the incident along with the seized stuff.

The police have also seized a truck along with a red car with “Assam Rifles Officers Duty” written on it today, August 29.

The truck was taking cold drinks kind of liquid stuff in the fake Assam Rifles truck. It was planned to unload these substances in the godown of a Rupam Majumdar of Jorhat in Assam.

The two fake Assam Rifles cadres have been identified as Sanjiv Dihingiya and Debasish Dutta.

As per the statements made by the arrested fake cadres, they were promised a post in the Assam Rifles and were sent to collect the cold drinks kind of substances from Guwahati’s Khanapara as a part of their duty.

The arrested fake cadres have alleged that a man named Dhrubajyoti Sharma had promised them jobs in Assam Rifles and took their documents. He called himself an officer of the Assam Rifles.

Meanwhile, the two fake cadres are under the custody of Jorhat police along with the seized substances and truck.

Further investigation is on to arrest the prime accused Dhrubajyoti Sharma.

