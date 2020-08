Jorhat: Ratna Kanta Talukdar New Head Of Medical College

In a latest development, Professor Ratna Kanta Talukdar has been appointed as the new principal of Jorhat Medical College.

Talukdar was previously a professor of the department of Obstetrics & Gynecology at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital.

Talukdar replaced Atul Chandra Bora who has resigned as the current principal of JMC.