Jorhat: Speeding Train Runs Over Goods Truck

A horrific train accident occurred at Jorhat on Monday morning as the Guwahati-bound Intercity Express hit a goods truck near Rajabari railway track.

The accident was so horrific that the goods truck was torn into two pieces. Locals said that the truck bearing registration number NL 01L 3254 was kept by the side of the railway line near Punjab Engineering company when the speeding train hit it.

However, no casualties have been reported.

