Journalist Dhruba Mahanta Appointed Principal Press Secretary To CM

Journalist Dhurba Mahanta has been appointed as principal press secretary to Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, an official notification by CMO informed on Friday.

Mahanta will be serving as the principal press secretary to CM Sarma after terms and conditions of his service is finalized.

It is to mention that Mahanta is a consulting editor of Assamese news channel News Live.

Meanwhile, journalist Naba Patgiri was appointed officer on special duty (communication, public relations and protocol).

Notably, the first session of the new Assam Assembly of Himanta Biswa Sarma-led Government was held today morning with the swearing-in of the newly-elected MLAs.

Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma was the first one to take the oath. He was followed by former CM Sarbananda Sonowal and former Assembly Speaker Hitendra Nath Goswami.

Raijor Dal leader Akhil Gogoi, who had contested and won the polls from behind bars also took oath as an MLA today.

The three-day session will conclude on May 24.

