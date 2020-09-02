Journalist Died Due To Negligence, Family Allege

The family of a Pune-based journalist has alleged a government Covid centre of negligence after he succumbed to the novel coronavirus on Wednesday.

Pandurang Raikar, 42, was a journalist for 14 years. He was reporter with TV9 channel in Pune.

“There’s chaos, doctors aren’t trained. They made centres worth crores but couldn’t arrange a cardiac ambulance to shift him, that’s why he died,” said Raykar’s sister.

According to reports, Raykar was admitted to the ICU unit of Jumbo Hospital on Monday night after his health deteriorated and the antigen test came out positive. He tested negative for Covid-19 swab test earlier.

Raykar’s oxygen level however dropped suddenly on Tuesday night and was to be transferred to another hospital 7kms away. After several attempts to find an ambulance with ventilator, a van reached the hospital early Wednesday morning but Raykar had already passed away by that time.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Pune’s Guardian Minister Ajit Pawar has ordered a probe into the matter.