Journalist Sunil Jain Succumbs To Covid, CM Sarma Condoles Death

Financial Express’s managing editor Sunil Jain passed away in New Delhi on Saturday due to post-Covid-19 complications. Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma condoled the senior Indian journalist’s unfortunate demise.

Jain was fighting for his life in All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

Dr. Sarma tweeted: One of the most erudite business journalists, Sunil Jain will be remembered as a shining light of Indian journalism. I am deeply pained to learn of his demise. I send my prayers and condolences to the family. Om Shanti.

Jain’s sister Sandhya broke the news on Twitter, “We lost my brother Sunil Jain this evening to Covid+ its complications. Doctors, staff at AIIMS battled heroically, but the demon was too powerful. May Tirthankaras guide his onward journey; deep gratitude to all who stood by us in these darkest days,” she tweeted.

As per reports, over the last 24 hours, Jain suffered multiple organ failure, said doctors at AIIMS, where he was admitted on May 3 with his oxygen evels dropping. He had a cardiac arrest earlier today, was revived, but passed away after a second cardiac arrest around 8.30 p.m.

On May 3, Jain wrote his last tweet and informed Tweeples “Thank you everyone for all the help I don’t even know whom.all to thank Am in AIIMS emergency now So I’m safe hands”

Paying condolences, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “You left us too soon, Sunil Jain. I will miss reading your columns and hearing your frank as well as insightful views on diverse matters. You leave behind an inspiring range of work. Journalism is poorer today, with your sad demise. Condolences to family and friends. Om ShantAnant Goenka, executive director of the Indian Express group, which owns the Financial Express, described Jain as a friend who was of unquestionable integrity and inspired with his professional commitment.

Jain was 58 and is survived by his wife Namita and son Abhinav.

Jain’s wrote the weekly column, Rational Expectations, that focused on macro-economic issues and on sectoral areas like infrastructure. He started his journalistic career as a reporter in India Today in 1991, and then moved to work for The Indian Express, Business Standard, and finally the Financial Express.

